Comerica Bank Sells 406 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $93,156,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,944,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 234,328 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 218,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $16,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $90.30 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $120,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $175,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,846 shares of company stock worth $1,490,582. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

