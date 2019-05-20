CMS Energy (CMS) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $338,869.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,756.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $929,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,560,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CMS Energy by 4,803.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,006 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

