Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Position Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 658.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,430,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 159,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4,335.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $564.85 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/clean-energy-fuels-corp-clne-position-lifted-by-moors-cabot-inc.html.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.