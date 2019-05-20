Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 898,250 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 898,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,340,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 517.9% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

