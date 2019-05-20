Citigroup Cuts TUI (TUI) Price Target to GBX 1,150

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Numis Securities initiated coverage on TUI in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded TUI to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 670 ($8.75)) on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 991 ($12.95).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at GBX 828.20 ($10.82) on Thursday. TUI has a one year low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,816 ($23.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.