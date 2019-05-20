Cintas (CTAS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $248.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Cintas' shares have outperformed the industry. Improved product offerings, solid customer base and effective implementation of enterprise resource planning system will benefit the company in the quarters ahead. Further, the company will gain from the G&K Services buyout. For fiscal 2019, Cintas raised earnings estimates from $7.30-$7.38 to $7.42-$7.48 per share. A strong cash position and focus on rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share repurchases will work in its favor. Also, for fiscal 2019, the company expects to continue generating strong cash flow. The company has been witnessing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front, reflecting bullish sentiment.”

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.05.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $225.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total value of $501,861.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,404,980.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,696,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,888,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,970,000 after purchasing an additional 579,155 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,345,000 after purchasing an additional 475,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

