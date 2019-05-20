CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Europe ETF (IEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,134,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 3,045.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,266 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,089,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

