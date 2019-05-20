Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Shopify by 8,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Shopify stock opened at $273.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.36 and a beta of 1.57. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $279.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

