Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after buying an additional 605,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,634,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,639,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,035,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,272,336,000 after buying an additional 296,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $131.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $247,771.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,250,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 183,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $24,143,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,702,100.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,761 shares of company stock valued at $54,983,097. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

