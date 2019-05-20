Century Bancorp (CNBKA) vs. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (PBNK) Critical Comparison

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Century Bancorp and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp 23.53% 12.92% 0.75% PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 26.47% 14.16% 1.58%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Bancorp and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Century Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Bancorp and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp $153.30 million 3.32 $36.21 million N/A N/A PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH $20.51 million 3.04 $5.35 million N/A N/A

Century Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Summary

Century Bancorp beats PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 27 full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

About PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans and lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, home construction loans, letters of credit, commercial real estate loans, and government assisted loans. In addition, it offers online/mobile banking and cash management services; and other services consisting of automated teller machine/debit cards and safe deposit boxes, as well as debit card protection services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

