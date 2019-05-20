Century Aluminum (CENX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.49

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 5807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $600.35 million, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.58 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,947,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,030,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/century-aluminum-cenx-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-6-49.html.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.