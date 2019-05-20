CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 97.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,620,675 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 174.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $29.77 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

In related news, VP Joseph John Vortherms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $119,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,077,030. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp-shares-sold-by-merian-global-investors-uk-ltd.html.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.