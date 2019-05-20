CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $2,289,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $638,351,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,433,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,909,000 after buying an additional 1,005,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,699,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,296,000 after buying an additional 263,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,863,000 after buying an additional 49,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 32,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $1,652,961.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,865,706 shares of company stock valued at $340,155,785. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $47.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $52.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

