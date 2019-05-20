Cascades Inc (CAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

TSE:CAS opened at C$9.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $881.09 million and a P/E ratio of 46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.03. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$13.94.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.02999999364851 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAS. CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

