California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,711 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,670,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 692,030 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,562,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $563,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 7,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $392,356.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,514.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,969 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BERY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-15711-shares-of-berry-global-group-inc-bery.html.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.