California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.53 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,987 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.00 and a beta of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $500,507.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,064.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

