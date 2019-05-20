Cadence Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,036,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,037,000 after acquiring an additional 999,937 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,407 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,004,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cadence Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/cadence-capital-management-llc-reduces-position-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc.html.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.