Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beat earnings expectations in its Q1 report. The company benefitted from its large acreage holdings in the fast-growing Marcellus Shale. Production from the region grew 25% during the quarter and Cabot expects to increase output by 20% in 2019 on the back of its impressive portfolio. Cabot's manageable leverage and investor-friendly moves are other positives. The company is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to stock holders through share buybacks and dividends. Bringing good news for investors, the natural gas explorer raised quarterly dividend by 29%. However, being a natural gas-weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity's price struggles. Lowering of annual production guidance keep us worried. Considering these factors, upside from current levels appear limited.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COG. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NYSE COG traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $26.31. 141,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415,472. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,430,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 192.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $32,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

