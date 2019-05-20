Burst (BURST) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.55 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Burst has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $73,598.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, C-CEX, Coinroom and Bittrex. In the last week, Burst has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,041,086,002 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinroom, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.