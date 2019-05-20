Bruni J V & Co. Co. Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Walt Disney comprises about 0.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 105,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 87,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 33,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,700. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $135.04 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $98.81 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.42.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

