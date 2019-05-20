Brokerages Set Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Target Price at $16.83

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.04. 7,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,287. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $183,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,683.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,071,151 shares of company stock worth $22,808,870. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 65,322.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

