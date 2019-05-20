Brokerages Set ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) PT at $12.00

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

IBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 417,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,637. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

