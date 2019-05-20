Brokerages Set Duerr AG (DUE) Target Price at $47.59

Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.59 ($55.34).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUE shares. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get Duerr alerts:

ETR DUE traded down €1.03 ($1.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €31.96 ($37.16). 304,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. Duerr has a 12-month low of €27.30 ($31.74) and a 12-month high of €49.85 ($57.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.