Brokerages Set DISH Network Corp (DISH) PT at $39.27

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

DISH traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.61. 5,765,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,292. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Defranco acquired 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.67 per share, with a total value of $306,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,879,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 14.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

