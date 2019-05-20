Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.34. 44,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $619,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 195,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,912,000 after acquiring an additional 714,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $15,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

