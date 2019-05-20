British Land (BLND) Price Target Cut to GBX 615

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 615 ($8.04) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 613.29 ($8.01).

British Land stock opened at GBX 562.71 ($7.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. British Land has a one year low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a one year high of GBX 698 ($9.12).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.03%.

In other news, insider William Jackson purchased 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,836.90 ($18,080.36). Also, insider Chris Grigg sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89), for a total value of £30,067.12 ($39,288.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,386 shares of company stock worth $1,428,485 over the last 90 days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

