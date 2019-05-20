Brewin Dolphin (BRW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Brewin Dolphin (LON: BRW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2019 – Brewin Dolphin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($5.10). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Brewin Dolphin had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 351 ($4.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Brewin Dolphin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 237 ($3.10) price target on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 380 ($4.97).

5/10/2019 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/15/2019 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/15/2019 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/9/2019 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/9/2019 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/9/2019 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON BRW traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 308 ($4.02). The company had a trading volume of 248,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,988. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 288.80 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 392.20 ($5.12). The stock has a market cap of $909.38 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 18,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £54,946.02 ($71,796.71). Also, insider Simonetta Rigo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680 ($25,715.41). Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,104 shares of company stock worth $2,001,540.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

