Brenntag AG (BNR) Receives €53.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.52 ($62.23).

Several research firms have recently commented on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €0.64 ($0.74) on Friday, hitting €44.61 ($51.87). The stock had a trading volume of 213,107 shares. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

