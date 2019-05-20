Braemar Shipping Services plc (BMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LON:BMS) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Braemar Shipping Services’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Braemar Shipping Services stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 200 ($2.61). 143,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,974. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02. Braemar Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a report on Monday.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

