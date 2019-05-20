Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$190.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$155.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$154.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$161.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$165.25.

Shares of BYD.UN stock opened at C$168.79 on Friday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$81.76 and a 52-week high of C$111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other Boyd Group Income Fund news, Senior Officer Edward Cheskis sold 200 shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.45, for a total transaction of C$27,690.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,162,793.54.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

