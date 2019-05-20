Box Inc (BOX) Shares Bought by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the period. BOX makes up about 1.8% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,820,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,770,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,955,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,843,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,115,000 after buying an additional 1,512,201 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,764,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 657,088 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,616,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after buying an additional 46,428 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,099,280 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,350. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BOX in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

NYSE BOX opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.50. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 393.84% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/box-inc-box-shares-bought-by-falcon-point-capital-llc.html.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.