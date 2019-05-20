Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Bottomline Technologies reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 126,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,879. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 6,014 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $290,716.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,895 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $290,328.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,085 shares of company stock worth $1,727,095 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 186,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

