Boston Partners Grows Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 28,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLAD shares. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on Gladstone Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $276.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

