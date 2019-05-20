Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Booking by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Booking by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,481,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 4,193.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,657,620. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,069.41.

BKNG stock opened at $1,787.29 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,162.91. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

