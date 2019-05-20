BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 176,187 Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176,187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SID. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 459.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.60.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

