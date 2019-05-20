Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Shares Down 6.7%

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.76 and last traded at $75.88. Approximately 562,403 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 440,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.30.
BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 21,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,840,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $35,503.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,843 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 485.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
