Blue Protocol (BLUE) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $257,572.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.93 or 0.08366746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00033356 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011255 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

