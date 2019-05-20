BLAST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $368.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a market cap of $253,559.00 and $368.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 115.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014018 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000431 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000500 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 48,658,917 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

