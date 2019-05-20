Black Hills (BKH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.76

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.76 and last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 265469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

In related news, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $534,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,570,720.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,062,000 after buying an additional 398,122 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7,346.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 403,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 398,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,321,000 after buying an additional 348,090 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 307,249 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

