Bitblocks (BBK) Tops One Day Volume of $275.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $37,415.00 and approximately $275.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00059442 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015664 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00194905 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002070 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012433 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006323 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000795 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

