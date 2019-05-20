BidaskClub Lowers Mitek Systems (MITK) to Strong Sell

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of MITK opened at $10.29 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $398.58 million, a PE ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $82,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 38,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $424,457.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,790,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,292,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 233,991 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 634,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 616,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

