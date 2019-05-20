Beyond Meat (BYND) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $89.35 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $96.78.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lane purchased 29,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $736,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dariush Ajami purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.