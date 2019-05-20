Best Buy (BBY) Given “Hold” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

“JCP reports 1Q results BMO on 5/21. The company was not immune to the cold weather/ calendar shift headwinds and we expect soft metrics overall with possible offset on merchandise margin pressure after clearing non-core and low-margin merchandise in 4Q. The company started 1Q with inventory down 13%, considerably lower than sales that were down 8% in 4Q. We do not expect a significant contribution to sales from exiting the major appliance business because inventory was limited to floor samples. Our checks indicate that the majority of the floor samples in categories were sold and the floor space re-purposed.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.24.

NYSE BBY opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 25,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,735,721.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,191,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $69,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,443,734 shares of company stock valued at $100,145,966. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

