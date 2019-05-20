Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 1,345 Harris Co. (HRS)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harris by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,078,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after buying an additional 652,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after buying an additional 59,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harris by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,236,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Harris by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,363,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,301,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Harris news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,642,228.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $916,961.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRS opened at $183.65 on Monday. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $185.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Harris from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

