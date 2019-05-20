Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Menzies (MNZS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNZS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

Shares of MNZS stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 481 ($6.29). 11,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.93 million and a P/E ratio of -70.74. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 465 ($6.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 676 ($8.83).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from John Menzies’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. John Menzies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.94%.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.