Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 11,168 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3,845.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,366,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,580,000 after buying an additional 6,205,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,095,110,000 after buying an additional 2,497,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pfizer by 40.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,552,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,857,000 after buying an additional 2,171,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $6,513,033.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,726 shares of company stock worth $12,534,617. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

