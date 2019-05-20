BCE Inc. (BCE) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,747,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,189 shares during the period. BCE makes up 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $788,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 181,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 805,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 94,438 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 72.8% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 372.4% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Desjardins cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. 16,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,032. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

