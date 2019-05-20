BB&T Corp Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

BB&T Corp lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $235,000. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 156,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 38,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Shares of HON opened at $169.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $174.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/bbt-corp-decreases-holdings-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.