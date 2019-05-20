Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.05.
Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.55. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $710,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 69.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,545,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,054,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,894.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,638,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after purchasing an additional 815,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
