Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.55. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 47.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $710,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 69.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,545,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,054,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,894.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,638,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after purchasing an additional 815,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

