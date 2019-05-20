Barclays Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (G)

Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.40 ($22.56) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.67 ($19.38).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.